Help our ‘heroine’ Manka get the truth out

Union member volunteers needed to respond to GOP’s desperate, dirty attacks

KIRKLAND (Oct. 6, 2017) — In this fall’s critical election for State Senate in the 45th Legislative District — which includes Kirkland, Sammamish, Duvall and surrounding King County communities — Republicans are desperate to retain the one-vote majority that has enabled them to threaten to shut down the state government and take the capital construction budget hostage to force passage of conservative policies. That desperation has been magnified since labor-endorsed Democratic candidate Manka Dhingra beat her Republican challenger by 10 points in the primary election.

This is what Republican desperation looks like. With ads like this — online and on TV — they are trying to scare voters into thinking a vote for Manka is a vote for bringing heroine (sic) addicts to their neighborhoods. They are spending millions of dollars on this ridiculous nonsense to try to retain their Senate majority.

The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO is urging all unions members to respond to these desperate dirty attacks by volunteering to tell fellow union members the truth about Manka Dhingra — that’s she’s a King County prosecutor, community leader on mental health and domestic violence prevention issues, and a PTA Mom endorsed not only by their unions, but also a lengthy list of elected officials, community organizations and progressive groups. She is running against Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, a young protege of Washington’s most conservative member of Congress, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-5th). Union members can access more information about the candidates here.

The volunteer opportunities with the WSLC’s Labor Neighbor program start with a neighborhood walk tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 6) in Woodinville, but continue between now and Election Day. RSVP to participate in this important effort to get the word out about what Manka really stands for, and why she earned the endorsement of Washington’s labor movement! (Download and share a flier listing the following volunteer opportunities.)

The following neighborhood walks are all from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

► SATURDAY, OCT. 7 in WOODINVILLE — Meet at 8151 164th Ave NE, Redmond

► SATURDAY, OCT. 21 in KIRKLAND — Meet at Teamsters Local 117, 14675 Interurban Ave in Tukwila for the Ballot Drop Walk and BBQ. Union volunteers will be dispatched for a neighborhood walk in Kirkland on behalf of Manka Dhingra and return to the Teamsters Building for a delicious BBQ sponsored by the WSLC, UA 32, and local building trades unions. For details or to RSVP, email Leanne or call her 206-290-7710.

► SATURDAY, NOV. 4 in SAMMAMISH — Meet at Teamsters 117, 14675 Interurban Ave, Tukwila, WA

Plus, phone banks are happening every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. between now and Election Day at the following locations:

► OLYMPIA — WSLC office, 906 S. Columbia St. SW #300

► SEATTLE — WFSE office, 6363 7th Ave. S. #220

► SPOKANE — WFSE office, 222 W. Mission Ave. #201

► TACOMA — WFSE office, 6003 Tacoma Mall Blvd.

Mark your calendars to volunteers! If you have any questions or to RSVP, email April Sims, WSLC Field Mobilization Director, or call her at 253-441-5113.