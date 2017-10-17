Join Inslee at climate town hall, Alliance kickoff in Olympia

OLYMPIA — All union members and community supporters of sustainable clean-energy jobs are invited to join Governor Jay Inslee, state Rep. Beth Doglio and the Alliance for Jobs & Clean Energy for a climate change town hall and Olympia kickoff event for the Alliance’s campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW. (Please RSVP here or get more details at the Facebook event page.)

Washington state has gained national and international recognition for efforts to promote clean technology, modernize the grid, electrify our transportation system, cap carbon pollution from major emitters, and more. The town hall discussion will focus on the actions Washington state has taken so far and what our next steps should be. Attendees will have the opportunity ask questions of Governor Inslee and share ideas on how to build momentum for action in the coming year.

And speaking of building momentum for action, learn all about the Alliance — which includes the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and a number of other unions — and what this coalition of more than 170 organizations

Delegates representing WSLC-affiliated unions from across Washington have approved multiple resolutions urging the council to take action to support this effort. Most recently in July, WSLC delegates approved Resolution #6 that calls on the WSLC to “support legislation, administrative rules, or an initiative that enables a just transition for workers and communities directly affected by the transition to a renewable energy economy, providing income, benefit, wage insurance and retraining support for workers in the fossil fuel industries, and creates quality jobs in infrastructure, energy and efficiency, and the clean energy economy.”

For more information, check out the Alliance’s new website.