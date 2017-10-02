Labor’s own are running for public office

(Oct. 2, 2017) — In recent years, the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO has partnered with the national AFL-CIO to host Path to Power, a political candidate training program that provides union members and local community activists with the tools and tips to run a successful political campaign. Here are three examples of the 15 Path to Power graduates who are on the ballot this fall and, in their own words, why they are seeking public office. (Follow the links to their campaign websites to find out what you can do to help them get elected.)

Clint Bryson, Montesano City Council (Pos. 1): “It’s essential that we as working people and labor leaders get involved so that we are a part of the process when decisions that affect our way of life are made. We need to influence policy, not just react to it.” Visit Clint’s campaign website.

Larry Brown, Auburn City Council (Pos. 6): “I have continued to work with local governments, business and labor to make sure our state and region is making the right investments to retain and grow good jobs here in South King County.” Visit Larry’s campaign website.

Ria Johnson-Covington, Lakewood City Council (Pos. 5): “As your city council member, I will continue to be a hardworking, dedicated, boot-strap individual and partner on policies that make Lakewood a family oriented place to live, sustainable place to work and that preserve our city’s natural beauty. #We4Ria” Visit Ria’s campaign website.

Thinking about running for public office, either at the local city and county council level or for statewide office? The WSLC will continue to offer Path to Power candidate trainings and has one tentatively schedule for March in Yakima. Stay tuned at The Stand to stay informed, or email Teresa Mosqueda, WSLC Political and Strategic Campaigns Director, for more information.