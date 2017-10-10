Mark your calendars for 2018 WSLC events

Are you a union member in Washington state who is interested in getting involved in some of the issues and campaigns you read about at The Stand? Here’s your chance.

Mark your calendars for the 2018 events planned by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. The state’s largest labor organization encourages rank-and-file union members to get involved in the legislative, political and educational campaigns that you can learn about at WSLC conferences and conventions.

So mark your calendars for the following events and find out from your local union how you can participate, perhaps representing your organization as an official delegate to these events. Registration information will be posted for each of these events at www.wslc.org when it becomes available:

FEBRUARY 1-2 — The WSLC 2018 Legislative Lobbying Conference will be held in Olympia. All leaders, staffers and rank-and-file members of WSLC-affiliated unions are invited to learn about legislation sought or opposed by various unions, and the status of those bills in the 2018 legislative process. As always, it begins with the WSLC Legislative Reception at the Hotel RL (formerly Olympia Red Lion) on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 1. This is a great opportunity to meet and mingle with state legislators in an informal setting. The following morning, Friday, Feb. 2, participants will get a quick briefing on some key legislative priorities, go to the State Capitol with other union members from your district, meet with your legislators to find out where they stand on the issues, and return to the RL Hotel for lunch and to report back.

MAY 19 — The WSLC 2018 COPE Convention will be Saturday, May 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Machinists 751 Hall, 9125 15th Pl. S. in Seattle. COPE stands for Committee on Political Education, and it is at this convention that delegates representing WSLC-affiliated unions from across the state gather to vote on 2018 election endorsements for congressional, statewide, state legislative and judicial candidates, plus state ballot measures. By Constitution, the WSLC’s endorsements require a two-thirds majority vote. The WSLC’s 600-plus affiliated unions will receive their convention calls 90 days before the event notifying them of the number of delegates and alternates they can send. Contact your local union to find out how you can serve as a delegate or alternate!

JULY 17-19 — The WSLC 2018 Constitutional Convention will be Tuesday through Thursday, July 17-19 at the Coast Wenatchee Hotel and Convention Center. This event features distinguished national guest speakers and educational workshops on organized labor’s efforts to achieve social justice and more broadly shared prosperity. In addition, delegates consider the resolutions that are a key part not just of the WSLC Convention, but of the organization itself. It is through the debate and passage of these resolutions that WSLC positions and policies are established. Because this year is the WSLC’s Constitutional Convention, resolutions can be introduced to change the structure and bylaws of the organization. Any WSLC-affiliated union may submit resolutions. The WSLC’s 600-plus affiliated unions will receive their convention calls 90 days before the event notifying them of the number of delegates and alternates they can send. Contact your union to see if you can attend on behalf of your local!

The WSLC will have other special events and meetings throughout the year. Get on The Stand’s email list to find out about these and all the other news about working people standing together in Washington state.