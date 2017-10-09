Path to Power: More union members on your ballot this fall

(Oct. 9, 2019) — Just over a week from now, county auditors will be mailing out ballots for this fall’s general election and The Stand has been highlighting the candidacies of some union members seeking public office.

Here are two more of the 15 candidates for office who have participated in Path to Power, a political candidate training program — hosted by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO in partnership with the national AFL-CIO — that provides union members and local community activists with the tools and tips to run a successful political campaign. (Follow the links to their campaign websites to find out what you can do to help them get elected.)

Tye Whitfield, Kent City Council — “I will work tirelessly to break down barriers of communication between our residents and our city, look to build on Kent’s many assets to attract more businesses and build a family-friendly economy, and continue to improve and expand our parks and recreation system — a system that supports countless families in our community. I’m honored to have had the opportunity to be selected as a representative to go through the Path to Power training and I encourage any individual that is looking to have a stronger voice within their city government, Path to Power is the way to go!” Visit Tye’s campaign Facebook page.

Kate Burke, Spokane City Council, Pos. 2 — Kate Burke is proud to call herself a Spokanite. Whether she is working in Olympia from the office of Senator Andy Billig, or volunteering with nonprofits across the state, Kate works for Spokane and is eager to return to local leadership. Her longstanding history with the City of Spokane, established career as a leader and public servant to Washington State, and personal devotion to fostering community relationships makes her an ally to the people of Spokane. Kate Burke is the ally our community needs on the Spokane City Council. Visit Kate’s campaign website.

Thinking about running for public office, either at the local city and county council level or for statewide office? The WSLC will continue to offer Path to Power candidate trainings and has one tentatively schedule for March in Yakima. Stay tuned at The Stand to stay informed, or email Teresa Mosqueda, WSLC Political and Strategic Campaigns Director, for more information.