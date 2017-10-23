Support Path to Power candidates in this fall’s election

(Oct. 23, 2017) — County auditors around Washington state have mailed out ballots for this fall’s general election. (Check out labor’s endorsements.) For the past few weeks The Stand has been highlighting the candidacies of some union members seeking public office.

Here are some of the candidates for office who have participated in Path to Power, a political candidate training program — hosted by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO in partnership with the national AFL-CIO — that provides union members and local community activists with the tools and tips to run a successful political campaign. (Follow the links to their campaign websites to find out what you can do to help them get elected.)

Anna Melillo Trenouth, Whatcom County Fire District 4 Fire Commissioner: “If elected I am committed to seeing District 4 continue to be good stewards of community tax dollars and to use my knowledge and community values, in leading our department into the future.”

Pedro Olguin, Burien City Council Position 1: “Over the past several months of campaigning, it’s clear that running for Burien City Council was the right decision. Our opposition has brought together the most reactionary elements and electorate in this small city, who threaten to pass Trump’s agenda if they win. In a coordinated campaign effort with three other progressive candidates, we have galvanized the community to stand up for our values of building community based on compassion, inclusivity, and diversity. Because hate has not home in Burien.” www.burien4olguin.org

Ria Johnson-Covington, Lakewood City Council (Pos. 5): “As your city council member, I will continue to be a hardworking, dedicated, boot-strap individual and partner on policies that make Lakewood a family oriented place to live, sustainable place to work and that preserve our city’s natural beauty… A personal message to Path to Power members: I have many doors to knock, ads to post and one last event scheduled for Nov 3. Take care of yourselves! #We4Ria is wishing you each a winning election! I am rooting for you! Path to Power is a heaven sent and you are amazing.” Visit Ria’s campaign website.

And here are some union member candidates (and Path to Power graduates) we’ve previously featured at The Stand:

Tye Whitfield, Kent City Council — “I will work tirelessly to break down barriers of communication between our residents and our city, look to build on Kent’s many assets to attract more businesses and build a family-friendly economy, and continue to improve and expand our parks and recreation system — a system that supports countless families in our community. I’m honored to have had the opportunity to be selected as a representative to go through the Path to Power training and I encourage any individual that is looking to have a stronger voice within their city government, Path to Power is the way to go!” Visit Tye’s campaign Facebook page.

Kate Burke, Spokane City Council, Pos. 2 — Kate Burke is proud to call herself a Spokanite. Whether she is working in Olympia from the office of Senator Andy Billig, or volunteering with nonprofits across the state, Kate works for Spokane and is eager to return to local leadership. Her longstanding history with the City of Spokane, established career as a leader and public servant to Washington State, and personal devotion to fostering community relationships makes her an ally to the people of Spokane. Kate Burke is the ally our community needs on the Spokane City Council. Visit Kate’s campaign website.

Clint Bryson, Montesano City Council (Pos. 1): “It’s essential that we as working people and labor leaders get involved so that we are a part of the process when decisions that affect our way of life are made. We need to influence policy, not just react to it.” Visit Clint’s campaign website.

Larry Brown, Auburn City Council (Pos. 6): “I have continued to work with local governments, business and labor to make sure our state and region is making the right investments to retain and grow good jobs here in South King County.” Visit Larry’s campaign website.

Thinking about running for public office, either at the local city and county council level or for statewide office? The WSLC will continue to offer Path to Power candidate trainings and has one tentatively schedule for March in Yakima. Stay tuned at The Stand to stay informed, or email Teresa Mosqueda, WSLC Political and Strategic Campaigns Director, for more information.