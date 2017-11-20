Buy Union to have a happy Thanksgiving

(Nov. 20, 2016) — As you put together your Thanksgiving dinner shopping list, check this list of union-made in America food items that are essential to a traditional family feast, courtesy of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor’s resource site, Labor 411, for compiling their extensive catalogs of union-made products.

Appetizers

Keebler (Kellogg) crackers

Kraft/Nabisco crackers

Nabisco (Mondelēz) crackers. Nabisco note: Remember to CHECK THE LABEL on Oreos and all Nabisco-brand products and DO NOT BUY Made-in-Mexico Nabisco products. Find out how here.

Salad/Vegetables

Amaral Ranches Broccoli and Romaine Lettuce

Andy Boy Broccoli, Cauliflower, Lettuce

Birds Eye and Mann’s Green Beans

Del Fresh Mushrooms

Dole Salads

Fresh Express Salad

Gargiulo Tomatoes

Turkey

Boar’s Head

Butterball

Foster Farms

Thumann’s

Ham

Boar’s Head

Hormel

Farmland

Cook’s

Hillshire Farm

Thumann’s

John Morrell

Alexander & Hornung

Sahlen’s

Potatoes/Sweet Potatoes

Betty Crocker

Dole

Ore-Ida

Homestyle Bakes

Mann’s

Stuffing

Stroehmann Bakery Products

Kraft

Side Dishes

Birds Eye vegetables

Dole cranberry sauce

Ocean Spray whole berry cranberry sauce

Dessert

Nabisco (Mondelēz) cookies. Nabisco note: Remember to CHECK THE LABEL on Oreos and all Nabisco-brand products and DO NOT BUY Made-in-Mexico Nabisco products. Find out how here.

Entenmann’s pies

Marie Callender’s pies

Pillsbury pie crusts

Rich Products pies and cakes

Sara Lee pumpkin and apple pies

The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.