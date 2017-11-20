Buy Union to have a happy Thanksgiving

(Nov. 20, 2016) — As you put together your Thanksgiving dinner shopping list, check this list of union-made in America food items that are essential to a traditional family feast, courtesy of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor’s resource site, Labor 411, for compiling their extensive catalogs of union-made products.
Appetizers
- Keebler (Kellogg) crackers
- Kraft/Nabisco crackers
- Nabisco (Mondelēz) crackers. Nabisco note: Remember to CHECK THE LABEL on Oreos and all Nabisco-brand products and DO NOT BUY Made-in-Mexico Nabisco products. Find out how here.
Salad/Vegetables
- Amaral Ranches Broccoli and Romaine Lettuce
- Andy Boy Broccoli, Cauliflower, Lettuce
- Birds Eye and Mann’s Green Beans
- Del Fresh Mushrooms
- Dole Salads
- Fresh Express Salad
- Gargiulo Tomatoes
Turkey
- Boar’s Head
- Butterball
- Foster Farms
- Thumann’s
Ham
- Boar’s Head
- Hormel
- Farmland
- Cook’s
- Hillshire Farm
- Thumann’s
- John Morrell
- Alexander & Hornung
- Sahlen’s
Potatoes/Sweet Potatoes
- Betty Crocker
- Dole
- Ore-Ida
- Homestyle Bakes
- Mann’s
Stuffing
- Stroehmann Bakery Products
- Kraft
Side Dishes
- Birds Eye vegetables
- Dole cranberry sauce
- Ocean Spray whole berry cranberry sauce
Dessert
- Nabisco (Mondelēz) cookies. Nabisco note: Remember to CHECK THE LABEL on Oreos and all Nabisco-brand products and DO NOT BUY Made-in-Mexico Nabisco products. Find out how here.
- Entenmann’s pies
- Marie Callender’s pies
- Pillsbury pie crusts
- Rich Products pies and cakes
- Sara Lee pumpkin and apple pies
The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.