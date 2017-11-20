Help PSLA have another great Children’s Holiday Party on Dec. 9

(Nov. 20, 2017) — Since 1975, the Puget Sound Labor Agency and its volunteers have been building wheelchair ramps for disabled citizens who can’t afford to install them and providing a union member emergency assistance program in partnership with union locals. But most know the PSLA for its Food Bank, operated out of the Seattle Labor Temple Mondays from 8 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon​.

The holiday season is an especially busy — and critical — time at the PSLA as the agency and its volunteers provide not only groceries and other necessities to families in need, but also holiday meals and gifts. Last week the PSLA, along with the Seattle Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute hold Operation Turkey Drop, collecting holiday turkeys and hams for families in need. Thank you to all the unions and rank-and-file members who participated. If you missed it, your help is still needed.

In preparation for the big annual PSLA Children’s Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hall 1 of the Seattle Labor Temple, the PSLA is asking for your help:

► Monetary donations are needed to cover the cost of the party, which includes lunch, music and gifts.

► Please post/share the event flier so families in need can sign up to attend this special event.

► As always, volunteers are needed at the regular food bank and at the Children’s Holiday Party.

Please email Lynn Nishimura, PSLA Executive Director, if you can help or if you have any questions. For more information about the PSLA, visit its website.

If you live in other parts of the state, contact your local AFL-CIO Central Labor Council to find out about other opportunities to help families in your community this holiday season.

Thank you for everything you do.