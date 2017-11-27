Register now for 2018 Legislative Conference

OLYMPIA (Nov. 27, 2017) — The election of Manka Dhingra as state senator in the 45th Legislative District could signal an end to five years of legislative gridlock, overtime sessions, near-shutdowns, and job-killing hostage politics in Olympia. Although the next legislative session doesn’t begin until Jan. 8, the new dynamic of Democrats controlling both houses of the State Legislature has already begun to take shape with the naming of new Senate Committee chairs. And Gov. Jay Inslee is just a couple of weeks away from releasing his supplemental budget proposal.

The action is likely to be fast and furious for the 60-day session, so now is the time for Washington’s labor unions to make plans to get engaged and support legislative efforts to create good jobs and promote shared prosperity. So mark your calendars and register now for the Washington State Labor Council’s 2018 Legislative Reception and Lobbying Day on Feb. 1-2.

All union leaders, staff, and especially rank-and-file members are invited to attend these events and meet with their representatives and senators to discuss issues important to their unions and the state’s labor movement. The $100 registration fee covers admission, drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the WSLC Legislative Reception on Thursday night, Feb. 1 at the Hotel RL Olympia (formerly the Red Lion Olympia), plus lunch and materials for the WSLC Legislative Lobbying Day on Friday, Feb. 2.

Click here to download a registration form today. Preregistration is especially important because the WSLC will be making appointments with state legislators in advance, so if you plan to attend, please sign up soon. If you have any questions, email Willa Hockley-Smith or call her at 206-254-4913.

The action begins Thursday night, Feb. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the WSLC Legislative Reception at the Hotel RL Olympia. This is a great opportunity for union members to meet and mix with legislators, elected state officials, and agency directors and staff in an informal setting. Registered attendees are welcome to bring a guest(s) for $15 per person. To keep the registration lines shorter, early registration will be available in the hotel lobby starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. (RSVP for the reception at its Facebook event page to get updates.)

The following morning, Friday, Feb. 2, the WSLC Lobbying Conference begins at the hotel at 8:30 a.m. — registration opens at 7:30 a.m. — with a brief legislative lobbying training and review of the most pressing issues facing organized labor, then delegates will take buses to the Capitol to lobby their legislators on these issues. Buses will bring delegates back to the hotel for lunch and a quick debriefing and be finished by about 2 p.m. (RSVP for the conference at its Facebook event page to get updates.)

A block of rooms has been reserved at the Hotel RL Olympia for Thursday night, Feb. 1, but must be reserved by Jan. 3 to receive the WSLC Group Rate, or they be released and rates will be higher. Make reservations by calling 360-943-4000 or 1-800-325-4000 ASAP and tell them you are with the Washington State Labor Council’s conference.

Please join the WSLC on Feb. 1-2 for these important events and urge your fellow union members to come as well so labor’s voice is heard in the halls of our statehouse.