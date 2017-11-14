Tell Congress to vote ‘NO’ on GOP tax bill

The following message is from the AFL-CIO:

(Nov. 14, 2017) — There’s a lot of talk in the news about the GOP’s proposed tax bill. The people pushing it want working people to believe this plan will benefit working people. That’s just not true.

The fact is, the Republican tax plan is a job killer that will give 50% of its tax breaks to the wealthiest 1%, while 25% of taxpayers ultimately will pay more in taxes. We need your help to stop Congress from making working people pay the price for huge tax giveaways to millionaires and big corporations.

Click here to be connected with your representative and urge them to reject the GOP tax bill.

Incredibly, the Republican bill would give huge breaks to companies that outsource jobs. Instead of creating good jobs here at home, this bill only will encourage corporations to relocate good jobs overseas.

This bill also slashes deductions for state and local taxes. That means it will be harder for individual states to fund things like high-quality education and infrastructure projects. This will cost millions of jobs and chip away at the services we need to improve our quality of life.

Make a call now.

Need another reason to call? The GOP budget includes $1.5 trillion in cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. It will increase the tax burden of people with high medical bills. The Republican budget allows for $1.5 trillion in tax cuts that will not be paid for during the first decade of implementation. So, we can expect the GOP to demand more cuts in the future that will hurt working people.

Working families should not get stuck with the tab to fund a giveaway for Wall Street, corporations and millionaires. The Republican tax bill will be up for congressional vote soon, and it’s important we make our voices heard now.

Click here to be connected with your representative and urge them to reject any tax plan that gives tax breaks to millionaires and big corporations — and sticks working families with the bill.