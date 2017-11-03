Volunteer Saturday in final push for Manka

Union member volunteers needed to respond to GOP’s desperate, dirty attacks

(Nov. 3, 2017) — This is it. One final weekend for Washington voters to fill out their ballots and return them by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

That means union members will be volunteering this weekend for get-out-the-vote efforts supporting labor-endorsed candidates in local races and Manka Dhingra in the critical election for State Senate in the 45th Legislative District, which includes Kirkland, Sammamish, Duvall and surrounding King County communities. If Dhingra wins, it will break the gridlock caused by Senate Republican obstructionists who have taken the state’s job-creating capital construction budget hostage and repeatedly killed legislation to help Washington’s working families.

Desperate to retain their one-vote majority in the Senate, Republicans have raised millions from corporate interests in Washington to finance untrue, offensive and racist TV ads attacking Dhingra. So it’s up to rank-and-file union members to volunteer and set the record straight about Manka Dhingra and keep the focus on bread-and-butter issues that matter to our families: good jobs, fair wages, safe workplace and communities, affordable housing, and improving transportation. (Learn more here.)

The WSLC’s final Labor Neighbor walk is tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 4). Meet at 10 a.m. at the Teamsters hall, 14675 Interurban Ave, in Tukwila. Email April Sims, WSLC Field Mobilization Director, or call her at 253-441-5113 to RSVP or if you have questions.

Central labor councils will also be doing GOTV efforts from now until Election Day. For example, a phone bank supporting Teresa Mosqueda’s campaign for Seattle City Council will be held Monday from noon to 8 p.m. at the IAM Hall, 9125 15th Pl. S. in Seattle. Contact your local CLC to find out what activities they might have planned.