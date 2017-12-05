Budget Matters 2017 policy summit is Wednesday in Seattle

The following is from the Washington State Budget & Policy Center:

SEATTLE — Strong communities, healthy families, opportunities to thrive: these are the kinds of things we all want for every Washingtonian. A person’s opportunity to thrive should not be determined by their race, ethnicity, or zip code. Yet statewide data make it clear that economic prosperity is not being shared equitably by everyone, in part because of policies that continue to advance structural racism. This has to change. Allowing everyone to benefit from economic growth is good for our economy and good for the future progress of our state.

Join the Washington State Budget & Policy Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Budget Matters 2017 Seattle Policy Summit at the Washington State Convention Center Room 606-609 in downtown Seattle. Hear from Glenn Harris, president of Race Forward and publisher of Colorlines, and a panel of local leaders moderated by Michael Brown, vice president of community programs at the Seattle Foundation. The panelists are Sheila Capestany, strategic advisor of children and youth at King County’s Best Starts for Kids; Jay Fathi, president and CEO of Coordinated Care; Washington State Sen. David Frockt (D-Seattle); and Sejal Parikh, executive director of Working Washington. Washington State Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib will give the opening remarks.

At the summit, the Budget & Policy Center will also release part 1 of our new Progress in Washington 2018 series — a series of research and policy briefs that seek to advance policies that create an equitable, inclusive economy.

About the Keynote Speaker:

Glenn Harris is the president of Race Forward and publisher of Colorlines. Race Forward is a new union of two leading racial justice nonprofits: Race Forward and Center for Social Inclusion, where Glenn served as president starting in 2014. Glenn has over 25 years of experience working with community groups, foundations, and government agencies on issues of race and social justice. He previously worked with the City of Seattle Race and Social Justice Initiative, and he has supported the start of similar initiatives in jurisdictions across the country.

