Holiday gift ideas that support good jobs
The following is from the AFL-CIO:
(Dec. 14, 2017) — It’s not too late yet to find that perfect holiday gift that carries a union label. Below is a wide range of gift possibilities, from clothes to games to sports equipment and more, made by union-members across the country.
This list is compiled from Union Plus, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor’s resource site, Labor 411, the AFL-CIO Union Label and Service Trades Department (UL&STD) and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) website. Check them out for even more gift ideas.
Apparel and Accessories
- Carhartt
- Filson clothes and bags
- Garnier Fructis hair care products
- Joseph Abboud
- Nunn Bush shoes
- Phillips-Van Heusen
- Red Wing Shoes
- Shinola watches
- Winston Leather
- Wolverine boots
- More clothing and apparel
Games and Toys
- Boggle
- Candy Land
- Clue
- Connect Four
- Cranium
- Easy-Bake
- The Game of Life
- G.I. Joe
- Heroscape
- Marvel & Disney toys and games made by Hasbro
- Memory
- Mousetrap
- Mr. Potato Head
- My Little Pony
- Operation
- Play-Doh
- Rubik’s
- Sorry
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Tinkertoy
- Tonka
- Transformers
- Trivial Pursuit
- Twister
- Weebles
- Yahtzee
- Check out other games and more toys
Sports Equipment
- American Athletic gym equipment
- Bell Sports
- Ebonite Bowling Balls
- Louisville Slugger
- Remington Arms
- Standard Golf Company
- Wilson Sporting Goods
- Other sports equipment
Tools
- Armstrong
- Black & Decker Tools
- Channellock
- Craftsman
- Cutco knives
- Klein Tools
- Ridgid
- SnapOn Tools
- Stanley Hand Tools
- Union Tools
- Warwood
- More tools
Stocking Stuffers
- Rayovac batteries
- Bic lighters
- Allan Traditional Candy Canes and other candies
- Boyer Mallo cups and other candies
- Brown & Haley holiday gift boxes, baskets, tins and packages
- Dare Foods Limited variety of gums, jellies, hard candy and gift tubs
- Frankford Candy & Chocolate holiday candy toys, gift baskets, tins boxes and packs
- Ghirardelli chocolates
- Hershey chocolates
- Jelly Belly
- Jordan Almonds
- Laffy Taffy
- Linette Quality Chocolates
- Nestle chocolates
- Pearson’s Candy Company
- Sconza Candy Company
- See’s Candies
- Other union-made snacks
Wine and Spirits
- Andre champagne
- Arbor Mist
- C.K. Mondavi
- Chateau Ste. Michelle
- Cook’s champagne
- Gallo Estate wines
- Gallo of Sonoma
- St. Supery
- Tott’s champagne
- Turning Leaf
- More wine and spirits
Beer
- Bass Pale Ale
- Beck’s
- Blue Moon
- Budweiser
- Busch
- Killian’s
- Kirin
- Labatt Blue
- Land Shark Lager
- Michelob
- Mickey’s
- Miller
- Molson Canadian
- O’Doul’s
- Olde English 800
- Pabst
- Red Stripe
- Rolling Rock
- Sam Adams
- Schlitz
- ShockTop
- More union-made beer
If You’re in the ‘Big Spender’ Category
Check out many other gift ideas from GetItUnion.com by the Fire Fighters (IAFF).
Finally, if you are traveling and stay in a hotel, make sure it is a fair hotel!
The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.
