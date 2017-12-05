It’s not over! Call Representatives to stop this tax scam for the rich

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 5, 2017) — In the wee hours of the morning, under the cover of darkness, Senate Republicans chose to put corporations and the 1 percent before working people when they voted 51-49 in favor of what is actually just an awful tax scam.

Now, the fight moves back to the House and it’s imperative we do all we can to make it clear that working people will not stand for a tax plan that only benefits the super-wealthy. This is an all-out assault on working families. We need to stand together against this terrible bill and demand that Washington’s House delegation — particularly Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Dave Reichert, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse — vote NO!

TAKE A STAND! — Please take one minute to make a call to your Representative now. Call 1-844-899-9913 and you’ll be connected to your Representative.

The plan that Senate Republicans just voted for is projected to add more than $1 trillion to the federal deficit. This will trigger massive automatic cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and many other vital programs. The bill will also kill jobs. It reduces the tax rate on offshore profits to zero, which gives corporations even more incentive to offshore jobs. Our leaders should be focused on creating good jobs here at home, not giving employers reason to take them elsewhere.

Our democracy affords us tools to fight back and level the playing field that is so terribly rigged against working people. One thing working people know from experience is that when we stand together we can win. Thousands of working people around the country are making calls, writing letters and showing up at rallies. Add your voice! Make a call now to stop this tax scam for the rich.