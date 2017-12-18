Jan. 6 is Health Care for All statewide day of action

If you’d like to see health care provided for every single person in the State of Washington AND save billions of dollars spent on health care, join Health Care for All-WA on Saturday, Jan. 6, for our 2018 Countdown to Healthcare for All!
This coalition, which is endorsed by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and many other elected leaders and allied community organizations, will explain the progress being made toward the goal of “Everybody In, Nobody Out” — and how you can help make it happen. Make plans to attend one of the following Jan. 6 events near you. Bring a friend and spread the word!
East King County — Noon to 2 p.m.
5th, 41st, 45th and 48th Legislative Districts
Sammamish Library, 825 228th Ave SE, Sammamish
Seattle — 2 to 4 p.m.
43rd LD (includes Belltown, Capitol Hill, Fremont, Green Lake, Wallingford, and more)
Horizon House, Sky Lounge 19th floor, 900 University Ave, Seattle
South King County — 10:15 a.m. to noon
11th, 30th, 33rd and 47th LDs
Fairwood Library, 7009 140th Ave SE, Renton
Southwest Washington — 2 to 4 p.m.
17th, 18th and 49th LDs
Vancouver Community Library, Klickitat Room, 901 C Street, Vancouver
Tacoma/Pierce Country — 2 to 4 p.m.
27th, 28th and 29th LDs
Wheelock Library, 3722 N 26th St, Tacoma
Olympic Peninsula — 2 to 4 p.m.
24th LD
Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock
West Seattle — 2 to 4 p.m.
34th LD
West Seattle Library, 2306 42nd Ave SW, Seattle
Need to find out which legislative district you live in? Click here.
For updates and more information, visit the HCFA-WA website.
