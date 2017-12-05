Providence Health & Hospice set to strike

Support employees by attending Wednesday’s Community Rally in Everett, calling CEO

The following is from SEIU HealthCare 1199NW:

EVERETT — The nurses and caregivers at Providence Home Health Care and Hospice of Snohomish County are making final preparations for their unfair labor practice strike, which will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The 200 caregivers, who provide care and services in an inpatient hospice and at patients’ homes, are calling on Providence to invest in patient care by allowing caregivers more time with each patient, reducing the 24/7 on-call hours some caregivers face, and improving wages to reduce turnover and stabilize important care relationships.

“We would rather be taking care of our patients than walking on a strike line,” said Lee Thompson, a nurse in home health care. “Providence has made it impossible to give the care our patients deserve without working 12 hours or more per day. Good staff are leaving every day for better jobs. We feel there is no choice but to stand up together.”

TAKE A STAND — Providence employees and SEIU HealthCare 1199NW invites all community members to join them on the picket line, for their community rally, or by making a call to the CEO.

Community Rally: Join them Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Wetmore Theatre Plaza on Wetmore Avenue in Everett. RSVP and get details at the Facebook event page.

Call the CEO: Call Robert Hellrigel, CEO of Senior and Community Services at Providence, at 425-254-5432 and tell him to invest in Snohomish patients.

Learn more at www.ProvidenceShouldCare.org