Thursday forum: Keep Sinclair from downsizing local news

The following is from IATSE Local 600:

SEATTLE — Drastic changes to the local television regulations has allowed Sinclair Broadcast Group to own both KOMO and KCPQ. Once it completes the purchase of Tribune Broadcasting’s 40 stations, Sinclair will cover 72 percent of the country, making it the most powerful media company in American history.

IATSE Local 600 and its allies are concerned that Sinclair plans to consolidate KOMO and KCPQ into a single entity, potentially saving the company millions of dollars. The union has asked Sinclair for a public commitment to keep KOMO News after the acquisition of KCPQ is finalized. Sinclair has refused, preferring to “keep its options open.” Many of the photojournalists fear their jobs will be eliminated in mass layoffs as Sinclair has done at other stations it has acquired. This could lead to a substantial reduction of local news and threats to public safety.

Join Local 600 and friends of local news as we discuss steps we can take to prevent Sinclair from consolidating these two important community resources and jeopardizing the vital function of local independent TV news.

What: Sinclair and Local TV News Town Hall Forum

Where: Walker Ames Room, Kane Hall University of Washington, Seattle

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Who: Speakers include Jeff Johnson, President Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, David Olson, former Cable Communications Director, City of Portland, Dave Twedell, Business Representative ICG Local 600.

More info: Dave Twedell, 323-217-2940, DTwedell@icg600.com

PREVIOUSLY at The Stand — Did Sinclair buy KOMO to shut it down?