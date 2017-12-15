WSLC seeking applicants for Field Mobilization Director

SEATTLE (Dec. 15, 2017) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, the state’s largest union organization representing the interests of more than 600 local unions with about 450,000 rank-and-file members, is seeking applicants for the position of Field Mobilization Director.

The Field Mobilization Director serves as a liaison between the WSLC and its affiliated unions and Central Labor Councils in the recruitment and coordination of volunteers to participate in the WSLC’s political, legislative, and organizing programs. This director will help develop and organize field strategies, including walks, phone banks, rallies and actions, with the goal of strengthening and growing the labor movement, its political power, and participation in political and legislative programs. The WSLC is seeking applicants with union and/or community organizing experience, plus knowledge of the state legislative process and how political campaigns operate.

Download the job posting for the Field Mobilization Director for a more detailed description of duties, job qualifications, compensation and benefits, and additional information.

Submit a cover letter expressing interest and qualifications to Jeffrey G. Johnson, President, Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. Include a current resume, a writing sample and three references, and mail it to:

Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

321 16th Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98144

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.