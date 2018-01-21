AFL-CIO to GOP Congress: Do your job

Trumka: ‘Irresponsible’ shutdown ‘shows total disregard for working people

The following statement was released Saturday by AFL-CIO Richard Trumka in response to the federal government shutdown:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When Washington politicians fail to govern, it’s working families across America who pay the price. Shutting down our government cripples our country and denies federal employees from earning a living. The Republican leadership has chosen a path that is irresponsible and shows a total disregard for working people.

While working people continue to go to work every day, Republicans in both houses of Congress have used every single excuse to refuse to get their job done. They have demonstrated more interest in massive, unfair tax cuts for the rich than protecting the health of our children and safeguarding the rights of immigrant workers. These are not the priorities of working people.

Simply keeping the lights on is Congress’ most basic function. Working people do our job, we expect Congress to do theirs.