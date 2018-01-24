Path to Power candidate training Mar. 28-30

YAKIMA (Jan. 24, 2018) — Are you a union member thinking about running for the city council, school board, or some other elected public office?

The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO is once again partnering with the national AFL-CIO to host Path to Power: A Political Candidate Training Program on March 28-30 in Yakima. This training provides union members and local community activists with the tools and tips to run a successful political campaign and get elected in an effort to build power that will positively influence our communities. (Download and share the event flier.)

In 2017, the WSLC identified and trained 30 union members and community partners to run for office through the Path to Power candidate training program. Of the 30 participants, 22 ran for office, 17 made it through to the general election, and 14 were elected into office — including the WSLC’s own Teresa Mosqueda!

This training is geared to persons interested to learn about how to run for political office and how to run a campaign. It covers fundraising, crafting an effective message, creating a campaign plan, building a campaign team, effective targeting, how to talk to voters, and more. The staff delivering the training includes a great AFL-CIO team from the national partners, as well as local leaders. It is recognized that many labor supporters may not have an opportunity to join a union at their workplace, so the Path To Power program provides space for both union members and union supporters to run successful campaigns.

Register now for the Path to Power training will be Wednesday, March 28 to Friday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Yakima Center, 607 E. Yakima Ave. The training is offered at NO COST, the training and the hotel rooms will be offered free of charge to successful applicants. A reference from a union or community leader is required. Space is limited, so fill out and return the registration form right away! Applications will be considered until March 14, and priority consideration will be given to candidates who submit applications by Feb. 28.

Questions? Please email April Sims, WSLC Political and Strategic Campaign Director, or call her at 206-254-4909.