Rally for health care Tuesday at State Capitol

OLYMPIA — Time and again we hear the stories of families and individuals who can’t afford or get access to health insurance coverage. The cold truth is that Americans routinely suffer preventable deaths and bankruptcies because of our deeply flawed health care system. That must change.

Health Care for All-WA — an organization endorsed by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO — was founded on the principle that all residents, no matter their socioeconomic standing, should have access to affordable, quality, publicly-funded, and comprehensive health care, and is leading Washington state toward achieving single-payer health care. All supporters are urged to join Health Care for All-WA on Tuesday, Jan. 16 for a Universal Healthcare Rally & Lobby Day at the State Capitol.

Participants will meet and greet, and collect some swag, from 8 to 9 a.m. at tents by the Capitol steps. A planning session will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and then all will attend a public hearing in the Senate Committee on Health & Long Term Care on SB 5701, legislation sponsored by Sen. David Frockt (D-Seattle) and nine other Democratic state senators to create the Washington Apple Care Trust as an agency of state government to provide coverage for a set of health services for all residents. The hearing is at 10 a.m. in Senate Hearing Room 2 of the JA Cherberg building.

Health Care for All-WA will then rally on the Capitol steps from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and hear from leaders who are supporting improved access to health care. After the rally, until about 4 p.m. all will meet with their individual legislators to lobby them in support of the effort.

For information about carpooling, parking and more, check out (and RSVP!) at the Facebook event page.