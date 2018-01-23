Sign up for WSLC’s Feb. 1-2 legislative events

OLYMPIA — Last fall’s election of Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond) as state senator, which delivered a one-vote Senate majority to Democrats, has ended to five years of legislative gridlock and job-killing hostage politics in Olympia. In the brief 60-day session that began Jan. 8, there has been quick action on the capital budget, the Washington Voting Rights Act, equal pay legislation, and several other priorities bills for working families that have been stymied in recent years.

The fast-and-furious action means that it’s more important than ever to get engaged and make sure legislative efforts to create good jobs and promote shared prosperity cross the finish line in 2018. So, if you haven’t already, register today for the Washington State Labor Council’s 2018 Legislative Reception and Lobbying Day next Thursday and Friday, Feb. 1-2.

All union leaders, staff, and especially rank-and-file members are invited to attend these events and meet with their representatives and senators to discuss issues important to their unions and the state’s labor movement. The $100 registration fee covers admission, drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the WSLC Legislative Reception on Thursday night, Feb. 1 at the Hotel RL Olympia (formerly the Red Lion Olympia), plus lunch and materials for the WSLC Legislative Lobbying Day on Friday, Feb. 2.

Click here to download a registration form today. Preregistration is especially important because the WSLC will be making appointments with state legislators in advance, so if you plan to attend, please sign up right away. If you have any questions, email Willa Hockley-Smith or call her at 206-254-4913.

The action begins Thursday night, Feb. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with the WSLC Legislative Reception at the Hotel RL Olympia. This is a great opportunity for union members to meet and mix with legislators, elected state officials, and agency directors and staff in an informal setting. Registered attendees are welcome to bring a guest(s) for $15 per person. To keep the registration lines shorter, early registration will be available in the hotel lobby starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. (RSVP for the reception at its Facebook event page to get updates.)

The following morning, Friday, Feb. 2, the WSLC Lobbying Conference begins at the hotel at 8:30 a.m. — registration opens at 7:30 a.m. — with a brief legislative lobbying training and review of the most pressing issues facing organized labor. Delegates will hear from Sen. Manka Dhingra, plus labor committee chairs, Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Kent) and Rep. Mike Sells (D-Everett). Then delegates will take buses to the Capitol to lobby their legislators on these issues. Buses will bring delegates back to the hotel for lunch and a quick debriefing, a legislative panel featuring Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver) and Sen. Rebecca Saldaña (D-Seattle), and will be finished by about 2 p.m. (RSVP for the conference at its Facebook event page to get updates.)

Please join the WSLC on Feb. 1-2 for these important events and urge your fellow union members to come as well so labor’s voice is heard in the halls of our statehouse.