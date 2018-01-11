Sign up now for Feb. 22 apprenticeship event

Industry, union reps will meet to help transition to next-generation workforce

SEATAC (Jan. 11, 2018) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, in partnership with the Regional Education and Training Center, is hosting an educational workshop to help contractors, apprenticeship directors, and union organizers/representatives better understand the significance and purpose for increasing the percentage of employer Training Agents employing apprentices. It will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the IBEW Local 77 Hall, 19415 International Blvd. in SeaTac.

Also, download and distribute the event flier. Here is its text:

Many apprenticeship programs have apprentices that need to be dispatched.

The general workforce is aging, as many trades across the state have an average age of over 45. Now is the time to step up the transition process and to help make sure we have an educated, skilled, and productive workforce for the many projects that are coming.

Apprentices — regardless of the craft — are a critical piece of the construction workforce. This workforce is forever changing, and the goals and requirements for apprentice utilization can be difficult to hit. These are some of the issues we will be addressing (at the Feb. 22 conference).

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

WHERE: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 77

19415 International Blvd., SeaTac, WA, 98188

TIME: 8.a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (registration begins at 7:30 a.m. — continental breakfast, lunch and refreshments included)

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Contractors of large and small shops (especially those who are on public projects with requirements for apprenticeship utilization); Union Organizers / Representatives; and Apprenticeship Training Directors and Assistance Training Directors.

For more information, contact the WSLC’s Kairie Pierce via email or at 360-791-1583 (mobile) or RETC’s Sean Bagsby via email or 253-448-1133 (mobile).