This weekend, women will march again — and take action

This weekend, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the historic Women’s Marches held nationwide on President Trump’s inauguration weekend in 2017, more marches and events are scheduled throughout the state.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Women’s+ March on Olympia — A “Washington Women+ Move Mountains” rally will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the State Capitol to honor the past, the present, and the future of women and trans/nonbinary people. Get more info here or at the Facebook event page.

Seattle Women’s March 2.0 — Why are we marching (again)? To engage all people to support women’s rights, racial equity, human rights, civil rights, disability rights, LGBTQIA rights, veteran’s rights, workers’ rights, immigrant rights, reproductive rights, Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice. Like last year, this will be an all-inclusive, peaceful and family-friendly event. The march will start at Cal Anderson Park at 11:30 a.m., following pre-march speakers, performers and musicians beginning at 10 a.m. The labor contingent for the march will meet at Seattle Central College in Room BE 1110-1111 at 10 a.m. and will join the march as it comes by the college. Get more info here or at the Facebook event page.

MORE — There are also Women’s March anniversary events planned in Aberdeen, Kenmore, Moses Lake, Omak, Orcas Island, Port Townsend, and Yakima.

SUNDAY, JAN. 21

Womxn Act in Seattle — “Last year we marched, this year we act.” Seattle Womxn Marching Forward is planning a citywide day of training, support, sharing, and action with your neighbors, nonprofit organizations, marginalized folks, grassroots and social justice groups in Seattle. Participating nonprofits and social justice groups will open their doors all over the city. Local businesses will host lectures and panels. In addition to on-site non profit events, there will be neighborhood hubs around the city. These hubs will serve as event spaces for concurrent events, grassroots groups who do not have a physical location, and place-based community building. To learn more about the event, including schedule and locations, click here.

MORE — There is also a “We Marched, Now We Act” event planned Sunday in Bellingham and march/actions Sunday in Richland and Spokane.

Check out the national Women’s March website’s searchable database for more events around the country.