As court hears Janus on Feb. 26, join Union Strong rally in Seattle

SEATTLE — On Monday, Feb. 26, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Janus v. AFSCME, a case that aims to take away the freedom of public employees to join together in strong, all-in unions. That day, and on the preceding weekend, union members across the nation will be demonstrating their solidarity in the face of these and other attacks. The message: When we stand strong in our unions, we have the power to win for our communities and our families.

In Seattle on Feb. 26, public employees, union members and their supporters are rallying to making their voices heard for their right to a strong union. Join them for a Union Strong rally from 11 a.m. to noon at Harborview Park, 8th and Jefferson in Seattle. Drop by during your break, lunch, or day off. They’ll have hot dogs, speakers, signs, and you can help get the word out that public employee unions are standing up for our communities! The event is sponsored by Washington Federation of State Employees/AFSCME Council 28 and SEIU Healthcare 1199NW. Click here for more details or to RSVP on Facebook.

Several other public employee unions around Washington state are making plans to demonstrate their solidarity on Feb. 26, including rallies and other events, recommitment drives, and union pride sticker campaigns. Check with your local union for details.

Elsewhere around the country, many rallies and events are being planned on Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of a Working People’s Day of Action.