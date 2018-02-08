Join Danny Glover at Black History Month forums Feb. 18-19

OLYMPIA — The A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Washington Christian Leaders Coalition invite all to join them for the Charles Rolland African American Legislative Day on Monday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington State Capitol’s Columbia Room. The event will feature a Black History Month forum with actor/activist Danny Glover. See the event flier.

Glover will join community leaders in discussing the fight to protect our youth and our future. Topics will include health care, Social Security, voter protection, youth gang prevention, deadly force, contracts and jobs, and Affirmative Action.

The Charles Rolland Memorial Bus will be available for FREE transportation from King County to Olympia and back. Contact the Seattle chapter of APRI at 206-770-7697 for more information. Transportation will also be available in Pierce and Kitsap counties.

Glover will also appear at a Black History Month forum the night before, on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1211 S. I St. in Tacoma. See that event flier for details.