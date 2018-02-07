Join SEA rallies today for striking bus drivers

As strike nears one week, Seattle teachers plan after-school walkouts in support

SEATTLE (Feb. 7, 2018) — Approximately 400 Seattle school bus drivers represented by Teamsters Local 174 walked off the job in an Unfair Labor Practice strike last Thursday. The strike that is expected to continue until First Student, the contractor hired by the Seattle School District to provide the service, resolves the Unfair Labor Practices that led to the strike and presents the school bus drivers with a proposal that addresses their most basic needs: affordable health care for them and their families, and some form of retirement security.

So far First Student hasn’t budged. But picket lines remain strong and the union is now calling on the Seattle School District to follow through on its promise to impose fines on First Student for its failure to provide service.

Today (Wednesday, Feb. 7) teachers with the Seattle Education Association plan to show their solidarity with the bus drivers by organizing after-school “walkouts” across the district with 5 separate rallies to follow.

TAKE A STAND! — Show your solidarity with striking Seattle school bus drivers by joining the teachers and other community supporters at the after-school rallies, which will begin around 1:15 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. Please join teachers in wearing RED and bring signs of support if you can. the rallies will be at the following locations:

► Northeast Seattle – First Student Bus Depot, 13525 Lake City Way NE

► South Seattle – First Student Bus Lot, 8249 5th Ave. South

► Central Seattle – Intersection of Rainier Avenue and MLK near Franklin HS

► West Seattle – Intersection of Fauntleroy Way and SW Alaska

► Northwest Seattle – Intersection of 15th Ave NW and 65th Ave NW near Ballard HS

You can find more details on the event Facebook page. Get the latest information on the strike at the Teamsters 174 Facebook page.