Next update: Tuesday, Feb. 6

The Entire Staff of The Stand will be otherwise occupied on Monday, but we’ll be back Tuesday with the latest news that matters.

In the meantime, just added to our Calendar for Tuesday:

Fully Fund SSA rally in Bellingham — The Senate Appropriation Committee has proposed cuts to the Social Security Administration budget of $492 million from the FY17 spending levels. This is not fair to the SSA workers, but it is also a broken promise to the public who have invested for years in Social Security. Join SSA workers at a Filly Fund SSA rally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 710 Alabama St. in Bellingham. For details, contact Chanan Suarez at chanan.suarez@gmail.com.

