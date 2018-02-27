The Stand

State’s union members vow to stick together

(Feb. 27, 2018) — On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Janus v. AFSCME, a case that aims to take away the freedom of public employees to join together in strong, all-in unions. So union members across Washington state demonstrated their solidarity in the face of these and other attacks. They rallied, did banner drops, leafletted, or simply wore their union colors to work. The message: when we stand strong in our unions, we have the power to win for our communities and our families.

Here are some scenes from Monday’s solidarity actions. (Feel free to send us more and we’ll add them to this post.)

At the Union Strong rally organized by SEIU HealthCare 1199NW and WFSE/AFSCME at Harborview Park in Seattle…

Nicole Grant of the M.L. King County Labor Council at the Union Strong rally

 

King County Executive Dow Constantine

 

At the King County Administration building in Seattle…

King County Teamsters

Or wherever they were around the state…

Members of the Washington Education Association wore red across the state.

Washington Federation of State Employees, AFSCME Council 28

Office and Professional Employees (OPEIU) Local 8

 

 

