Picket lines hold strong in school bus strike

Seattle school bus drivers vow to strike until ULPs resolved, they get fair contract offer

SEATTLE (Feb. 2, 2018) — Some 400 Seattle school bus drivers, represented by Teamsters Local 174, have been on the picket lines in South Park and Lake City since 4:30 a.m. Thursday in an Unfair Labor Practice strike against First Student. The union vows that this strike will continue until First Student resolves its ULPs and puts forth a proposal that helps these drivers get the healthcare and retirement security they and their families need.

Here are some scenes from the picket lines Thursday from Local 174’s Facebook page:

For the latest on the strike, visit the Teamsters 174 Facebook page.