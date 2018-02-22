Union solidarity events statewide as Janus case is heard Monday

On Monday, Feb. 26, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Janus v. AFSCME, a case that aims to take away the freedom of public employees to join together in strong, all-in unions. That day, union members across Washington state will be demonstrating their solidarity in the face of these and other attacks. Whether it’s rallying together, banner drops and leafletting, or simply wearing red to work, the message is: when we stand strong in our unions, we have the power to win for our communities and our families.

Here’s a roundup of some of the activities planned around Washington state. (Let us know if yours is not listed.) All union members and community supporters are invited to participate in these events on Monday, Feb. 26:

STATEWIDE — The Washington Education Association, representing K-12 public school teachers and others throughout the state, is encouraging all members to “wear red for public ed” on the day of the Janus arguments: Monday, Feb. 26. Get details.

BELLINGHAM — Union members in Skagit and Whatcom counties will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Menace Brewery, 2529 Meridian St. in Bellingham. Join them to discuss, to socialize, and to celebrate what unions have done for them and their families. Get details.

SEATTLE — Public employees, union members and their supporters are rallying to making their voices heard for their right to a strong union. Join them for a Union Strong rally from 11 a.m. to noon at Harborview Park, 8th and Jefferson in Seattle. Drop by during your break, lunch, or day off. They’ll have hot dogs, speakers, signs, and you can help get the word out that public employee unions are standing up for our communities! The event is sponsored by Washington Federation of State Employees/AFSCME Council 28 and SEIU Healthcare 1199NW. Click here for more details or to RSVP on Facebook.

SEATTLE — In addition to having members attend the Union Strong rally at Harborview, SEIU Local 925 is RISE UP rallies and events for members and their supporters to express their solidarity from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at UW Medical Center, 1959 NE Pacific St.; from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UW Tower, NE 45th St. and Brooklyn Ave. NE; and will join the King County Union Coalition from noon to 1 p.m. at the King County Correctional Facility, 500 5th Ave. downtown.

TACOMA — Deputy Mayor Anders Ibsen will join SEIU Local 925 members and their supporters for a RISE UP rally from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at UW Tacoma, 1900 Commerce St. All area union members are invited to participate in this quick solidarity rally.

SEIU Local 925 is also planning banner drops, leafletting and sign-waving on Monday at various locations across the state, including Bremerton, Edmonds, Everett, Kingston, Shoreline, and Seattle. For details, email Tricia Schroeder.

Other public employee unions around Washington state have plans to demonstrate their solidarity on Feb. 26, including lunchtime gatherings, recommitment drives, and union pride sticker campaigns. Check with your local union for details.

Elsewhere around the country, many rallies and events are being planned on Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of a Working People’s Day of Action.