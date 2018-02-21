Urge House: Pass SB 6079 to protect public employee privacy

The following is from Michelle Woodrow, President and Director of Corrections & Law Enforcement for Teamsters Local 117:

OLYMPIA (Feb. 21, 2018) — The State Senate took an important first step toward protecting the personal information of Department of Corrections and other public employees by passing SB 6079 earlier this month. The bill ensures that individuals or entities cannot access public employees’ birth dates through public disclosure requests.

But to have a chance at becoming law, the bill also needs to pass the State House, and time is running out. State employees and their supporters need to contact their Representatives in the House immediately and tell them to protect their privacy.

As Department of Corrections employees, we know the dangers of our personal information falling into the wrong hands.

TAKE A STAND — Please call the Legislative Hotline in Olympia at 1-800-562-6000 now! Leave a message for both of your Representatives that public employees have a right to privacy and you want them to protect their personal information by passing SB 6079 immediately.

Thank you for speaking out to protect our privacy. Please stay safe.

Respectfully,

Michelle Woodrow

President and Director of Corrections & Law Enforcement

Teamsters Local 117