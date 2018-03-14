PA race shows ‘path to power runs through labor movement’

(March 14, 2018) — The following statement was released today by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on union members propelling Conor Lamb to victory in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District:

Congratulations to Rep.-elect Conor Lamb and union members in Pennsylvania who propelled him to victory.

Conor won this race because he proudly stood with unions, shared our agenda and spoke out for our members. He didn’t just ask for our support—he earned it by opposing unnecessary “right to work” laws, backing protections for coal miners’ pensions and supporting commonsense trade enforcement.

His victory proves that the path to power runs through the labor movement.

Union members used our passion and resources to help elect Lamb. Now we are going to use that same energy to hold him accountable in office. Winning elections is only the first step. Winning pro-worker policies is the ultimate goal.

Tonight’s result is a wake-up call for every single politician. Earning the support of working people is a high bar that must be cleared with meaningful words and actions—not blind deference to party operatives or corporate interests.

Working people are ready to move heaven and earth to help a genuine ally. But we won’t waste a dime or a door knock on fair weather friends. If you want working people to rally around you, then you need to rally around us.