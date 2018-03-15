Support good jobs while you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The following is from Labor 411 and the AFL-CIO:

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year which means a full weekend day of pre-spring reveling. Whether you’ll be celebrating at home or perhaps hitting a pub with friends, consult Labor 411’s beer list before your revels begin. In the spirit of the occasion, we’ve added a selection of whiskeys as well. Every product on this list is made by manufacturers who treat their workers fairly. By supporting them, you help create good jobs and strengthen the middle class, and that’s no blarney!

CORNED BEEF

Saag’s

Thumann’s

Winter’s Premium Deli

POTATOES and CABBAGE

Dole Fresh Potatoes

Purchase cabbage at a union grocery store like Safeway, Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertsons, Haggen and many smaller stores like PCC Community Markets (see UFCW21.org, UFCW367.org or UFCW1439.org for more info)

GREEN FOOD COLORING

Betty Crocker

BEER

Bass

Beck’s

Blue Moon

Budweiser

Busch

Butte Creek

Coors

Dundee

Duquesne

Genesee

Goose Island

Hamm’s

Henry Weinhard’s

Icehouse

Iron City

Jamaica Red Ale

Keystone

Killian’s

Land Shark Lager

Lionhead

Mad River

Mendocino Brewing

Michelob

Mickey’s

Miller Genuine Draft

Milwaukee’s Best

Natural Ice

O’Doul’s (non alcoholic)

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Red Stripe

Red Tail Ale

Rolling Rock

Sam Adams

Schlitz

Shock Top

Steelhead

Third Shift

(See the full list of union-made beers here.)