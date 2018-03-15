Support good jobs while you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

The following is from Labor 411 and the AFL-CIO:
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year which means a full weekend day of pre-spring reveling. Whether you’ll be celebrating at home or perhaps hitting a pub with friends, consult Labor 411’s beer list before your revels begin. In the spirit of the occasion, we’ve added a selection of whiskeys as well. Every product on this list is made by manufacturers who treat their workers fairly. By supporting them, you help create good jobs and strengthen the middle class, and that’s no blarney!
CORNED BEEF
Saag’s
Thumann’s
Winter’s Premium Deli
POTATOES and CABBAGE
Dole Fresh Potatoes
Purchase cabbage at a union grocery store like Safeway, Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertsons, Haggen and many smaller stores like PCC Community Markets (see UFCW21.org, UFCW367.org or UFCW1439.org for more info)
GREEN FOOD COLORING
Betty Crocker
BEER
Bass
Beck’s
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Busch
Butte Creek
Coors
Dundee
Duquesne
Genesee
Goose Island
Hamm’s
Henry Weinhard’s
Icehouse
Iron City
Jamaica Red Ale
Keystone
Killian’s
Land Shark Lager
Lionhead
Mad River
Mendocino Brewing
Michelob
Mickey’s
Miller Genuine Draft
Milwaukee’s Best
Natural Ice
O’Doul’s (non alcoholic)
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Red Stripe
Red Tail Ale
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
Schlitz
Shock Top
Steelhead
Third Shift
(See the full list of union-made beers here.)
