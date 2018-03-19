The Stand

Teamsters invite all unions to March 23 meeting on pensions

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TUKWILA — The following is from Rick Hicks, President of the Joint Council of Teamsters No. 28:

Dear Sisters and Brothers:

Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust Union Chairman Chuck Mack will be at the Teamsters Building located at 14675 Interurban Ave. S. in Tukwila, WA 98168 to explain the immediate ramifications of the “Select Committee on Pension Reform” and the impact to all multi-employer defined benefit Pension Plans, including the Western Conference Pension Plan.

As the birthplace of the Western Conference Teamsters Pension Trust, Seattle will be the first stop in a series of meetings throughout the West that each Joint Council will be conducting. This is an extremely important meeting. We would like to include our local Trade Unions and Union Leaders.

If you would like to attend the meeting, you are more than welcome.

The results, unless we mobilize quickly and decisively, will be devastating to our Pension Plan.

Date: Friday, March 23, 2018
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Tukwila Teamster Building – Main Auditorium

Sincerely,
Rick Hicks

For more information on the Select Committee on Pension Reform, see this news release from Sen. Sharrod Brown (D-Ohio)..

Short URL: http://www.thestand.org/?p=65183

Posted by on Mar 19 2018. Filed under LOCAL. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

WASHINGTON IS A UNION STATE!

Union membership is on the rise here in Washington state. CLICK HERE to find out why, and how YOU can get started forming a Union at your workplace!

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Archives

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes