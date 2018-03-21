WSLC is hosting Racial Justice Train-the-Trainer in Spokane

SPOKANE — Since Resolution #12 passed its 2015 Convention, the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO has been been engaged with its affiliated unions in a deep-dive conversation about racial justice and equity in the labor movement.

The WSLC has been working with nationally acclaimed labor educator and writer Bill Fletcher, Jr. and, as part of that work, has created a Racial Justice Train-the-Trainer workshop. The next presentation of this important two-day training session will be April 9-10 at the Spokane Regional Labor Council, 510 South Elm Street, Suite 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“We believe that, with a commitment from union leaders to use this training with their members, we can move the dial on ending racial inequities and xenophobia in the labor movement,” said WSLC President Jeff Johnson.

The WSLC is encouraging principal local union officers and local union trainers/organizers to attend the first day on Monday, April 9 for a run-through of the training content, and then have the local union trainers/organizers attend the second day on Tuesday, April 10 to receive specific hands-on training.

The Racial Justice Training was put together with the help of a Racial Justice Steering Committee, which included Fletcher, WSLC staff members, and the Washington State Labor Education and Research Center. For this effort to be successful, the WSLC is urging all principal officers in the region to commit to understanding the training and incorporating that training into their union’s vision.

For more information or to RSVP, email Richard Cox or call him at 206-281-8901.