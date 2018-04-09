Celebrate state’s progress Tuesday on Equal Pay Day in Seattle

SEATTLE — Hill City Tap House is marking Equal Pay Day from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 to celebrate Washington state’s newest equal pay law and build awareness about the state’s $18 billion wage gap. Union members and community supporters are invited to attend this event, which will include feminist-themed trivia, speakers from MomsRising and local elected leaders, delicious food and libations and more. (Visit the Facebook event page to RSVP or get more info.)

Equal Pay Day represents how far into the year 2018 women, on average, have to make what white men earned by the end of 2017. For women of color, Equal Pay Day comes even further into the year, as late as November.

In Washington state, women on average make just 79 cents for every dollar a white man makes, with moms making just 70 cents for every dollar. Women of color lose the most to the wage gap. For every dollar paid to a white man, AAPI women are paid 74 cents, black women are paid 61 cents, native women are paid 60 cents, and Latinas are paid 46 cents.

Hill City Tap House is joining MomsRising, Main Street Alliance and businesses across the country in calling on state and federal leaders to take action on the wage gap while building awareness about Washington’s new equal pay protections that were just passed by the Legislature.

MomsRising.org is an on-the-ground and online grassroots organization of more than a million people who are working to increase family economic security, decrease discrimination against women and moms, and to build a nation where businesses and families can thrive.