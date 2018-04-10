Help collect signatures for Initiative 1631

Volunteers needed to put clean air, clean energy policy before voters

OLYMPIA (April 10, 2018) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and a number of other unions are part of the Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy, a coalition of individuals, businesses, and more than 200 organizations in Washington state committed to building our state’s economy, improving the health of our residents, and leading on the fight against climate change. For the past two years, the Alliance has been building momentum for a strong, broad and inclusive movement to tackle this challenge.

In March, the Alliance filed a ballot initiative for clean air, clean energy, and good jobs. Last Friday, the ballot title was approved and petitions for Initiative 1631 were printed. And now, signatures are being gathered to put it on this fall’s statewide ballot.

TAKE A STAND — The I-1631 campaign must gather 260,000 signatures from registered Washington voters by June 30 to qualify for the 2018 November ballot. Please click here or call 206-535-6617 to volunteer to help collect signatures!

BACKGROUND — In 2017, delegates representing WSLC’s affiliated unions from across Washington state voted to approve Resolution #6 calling on the WSLC to support “an initiative that enables a just transition for workers and communities directly affected by the transition to a renewable energy economy, providing income, benefit, wage insurance and retraining support for workers in the fossil fuel industries, and creates quality jobs in infrastructure, energy and efficiency, and the clean energy economy.”

Initiative 1631 is that initiative.

With I-1631, the people of Washington state can invest in clean energy and healthy communities. I-1631 will help create thousands of new jobs in clean energy, forest health, and manufacturing, among other family wage professions — from engineering to installation to administration and help others transition to the growing clean energy economy. I-1631 will:

● Protect our communities’ health and a better future for our kids;

● Invest in clean energy like wind and solar, healthy forests, and clean air and water;

● Create thousands of local jobs in our communities across the state while cutting pollution;

● Establish a fee on the largest corporate polluters, to make sure they are doing their fair share to protect our state;

● Invest in high quality labor standards; and

● Give labor a voice in our changing economy.

The Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy — representing working families, communities of color, environmental and clean energy advocates, health professionals, businesses, faith organizations, and more — are all behind I-1631. Now YOU are needed to accomplish these important goals. Volunteer today to help collect signatures to ensure that Washington voters have the opportunity to invest in the clean energy and strong communities they deserve.

Visit YesOn1631.org for more information, or check out the Alliance website or Facebook page for updates.