Join Mosqueda at #LaborWeek events next week in Seattle

The following is from the office of Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda:

SEATTLE (April 26, 2018) — Next week, in honor of International Workers’ Day, Seattle Councilmember and former Washington State Labor Council staffer Teresa Mosqueda is honoring her labor roots and bringing the labor movement to City Hall all week long for #LaborWeek!

As MayWorks begins (look for the full schedule tomorrow at The Stand), Mosqueda’s office is hosting some community events to celebrate, build upon, and uplift the labor movement’s achievements. All union members, their families and community supporters are invited and encouraged to attend these events:

Monday, April 30 – Labor Town Hall: Building a Just Future for Workers! — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Washington State Labor Council, 321 16th Ave South — Join Mosqueda for an evening of visioning and community building. The event will be focusing on what a just world for workers truly looks like. This means envisioning an ideal world where workers are respected, have all their needs met, and can thrive. We want to vision around what that would look like and what we need to do to accomplish it. We will also have video participation from national worker organizations talking about their work and their vision!

Thursday, May 3 – FREE Community Screening of DOLORES — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centilia Cultural Center, 1660 S Roberto Maestas Festival St. — Didn’t get a chance to see Dolores yet? Join Mosqueda for a FREE community screening of Dolores in celebration of International Workers Day and #LaborWeek. There will be fun activities and amazing food vendors. Bring your kiddos and celebrate all that we have accomplished in the labor movement.

Saturday, May 5 – Domestic Workers Listening Session #3 — 10 a.m. at the Greenwood Library, Main Meeting Room, 8016 Greenwood Ave N. — Mosqueda will continue the listening series to hear what people would like to see as part of the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights. Her goal is to “ensure that the people who take care of our kiddos as nannies, care for our elders as long-term care providers, and care for our homes as housekeepers are extended the same common-sense labor protections that most other workers in Seattle have, and that employers can have their needs met, as well.”

In addition to these #LaborWeek events hosted by Mosqueda, she is urging participation in these other labor events next week, including:

Tuesday, May 1 – 19th Annual May Day March for Workers and Immigrant Rights — 2:30 p.m. at Judkins Park, 2150 S. Norman St. — El Comité and the May 1st Action Coalition are calling on all workers and all social justice advocates to come out on Tuesday, May 1 (International Workers’ Day) for the 19th Annual May Day March for Immigrant and Workers Rights in Seattle. A preliminary program will begin at Judkins Park at 2:30 p.m. The march to downtown will depart from there at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 1 – Keep Marching Book Event — 7 p.m. at Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 10th Ave. — Join MomsRising co-founder Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal as they discuss Kristin’s new book, Keep Marching: How Every Woman Can Take Action and Change Our World.

Thursday, May 3 – City Council Labor Committee Hearing — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave. — The Seattle City Council’s Housing, Health, Energy, and Worker’s Rights Committee will hold a hearing featuring labor history, new labor standards, labor enforcement, and more.

Saturday, May 5 – Creating Our King County Kickoff — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laborers Local 242, 22323 Pacific Hwy S. in Des Moines — MLK Labor is hosting this event to share all of the exciting developments happening across King County, including the new Arena at the Seattle Center, the Convention Center addition, affordable housing, the Sound Transit System Expansion, the SeaTac Airport Expansion, and more! This is a FREE family-friendly event. There will also be union job opportunities on these projects.