Join today’s picket calling on Providence to invest in Kadlec

RICHLAND (April 25, 2018) — Members of SEIU HealthCare 1199NW who work at Kadlec Regional Medical Center are standing up for their patients and community today by conducting an informational picket outside the Richland hospital to call on Providence Health & Services to invest in Kadlec and their Tri-Cities patients.

TAKE A STAND — All union members and community supporters are invited to join Kadlec workers on the picket line — at Swift & Goethals in front of the hospital in Richland — today (Wednesday, April 25) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again at 5 p.m. They’ll be out there on their breaks, days off, and before/after shifts to send a message that Providence needs to respect their patients and invest in Kadlec.

“As the staff who care for our community at Kadlec every day, we know what it takes to have a great hospital: an investment in front-line care,” reads the We Are Kadlec website. “When Providence doesn’t invest in our community’s care and in us, the quality of care suffers. We lose talented, experienced staff, we don’t have enough staff on the floor to provide great care, and instead of our healthcare dollars all going to care, now some of our healthcare dollars go to enrich Providence. It’s not right.”

The workers have asked Providence to give Tri-Cities patients and caregivers the same standards for jobs and care that Providence has in Olympia, Seattle, and beyond.