MayWorks: Submit events now to be included in the calendar!

(April 5, 2018) — MayWorks is an annual month-long celebration of workers’ culture and history. The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO is proud each year to help organize and promote MayWorks exhibits, concerts, movie nights, workshops, and other events to celebrate the union movement’s critical contribution to the production of arts and culture.

We will be announcing the MayWorks calendar of events soon, but please use this form to submit your May events to be added to the calendar.

