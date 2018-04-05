Join effort to save UW laundry workers’ jobs

The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees, Council 28:

SEATTLE — Last Thursday, right before the start of the Easter and Passover holidays, University of Washington Medicine issued layoff notices for 15 workers at the Consolidated Laundry, effective for the end of May. Also in May, UW Medicine plans to issue bids for proposals that could privatize the Consolidated Laundry. Workers have no guarantees that UW’s Consolidated Laundry will not be privatized and closed!

TAKE A STAND — Show your support at the second rally with University of Washington Laundry Workers, who are fighting to keep their union jobs as UW Medicine threatens to privatize and close their facility. Rally to stop the contracting out of their jobs on Monday, April 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Drumheller Fountain on the UW Seattle campus. RSVP on Facebook.

BACKGROUND: Union members of the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 925 are rallying to stop UW Medicine from contracting out/privatizing its laundry facility, which employs more than 100 workers who are protected by a union, have a voice on the job, earn a living wage, receive healthcare benefits, and have retirement security.

The UW’s unionized Laundry Workers will be rallying with community supporters, including students, to highlight how contracting with private sector vendors undermines Seattle’s tradition of respecting high labor standards- by paying workers living wages, offering them employer-provided healthcare, and providing defined-benefit pension plans.

Come show your support for the UW’s Laundry Workers, and tell the University to stop trying to balance UW Medicine’s multi-million dollar hospital and clinics operating losses on the backs of a hard-working and incredibly diverse workforce – the majority of whom are women, people of color, and immigrants.

► ALSO SEE, from The Stranger — As UW laundry workers advocate to keep their jobs, 15 employees get layoff notices — On Wednesday, workers from the University of Washington-run laundry that services UW hospitals and clinics gathered with supporters on the university campus. They fear they could lose their jobs as the university moves to privatize the laundry. They used the rally to highlight that fear and call on the school to reconsider. The next day, 15 of the laundry’s roughly 100 employees got a new reason to worry: They received notices that they will be laid off in 60 days.