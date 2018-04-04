Rally for tax system that works for all of us

SEATTLE — We haven’t forgotten.

In December, Donald Trump and congressional Republicans passed a $1.2 trillion tax cut for multinational corporations and their wealthy donors at the expense of working people across the country. Washingtonians are already familiar with this sad story — our state’s upside-down state tax code forces working families to pay 17 percent of their income in taxes, while the wealthiest among us get a special deal and only pay about 2 percent, stunting the improvements we can afford for our communities.

It’s time to create a tax system that works for all of us, and union members and community supporters of tax fairness are headed to the streets to ensure that both Olympia and Washington, D.C. hear their concerns.

TAKE A STAND — Join us on Saturday, April 14 for “Tax Rally 2018: Invest In All Of Us” from 2 to 5 p.m. at Judkins Park, 2150 S. Norman St. in Seattle. Click here to RSVP and to volunteer with this important event.

Last year, 5,000 Washingtonians filled the streets of Seattle to demand that Trump release his tax returns and to fight for a state tax code that works for all of us.

On Saturday, April 14 — three days before the deadline for Americans to file their tax returns — citizens will rally to resist Trump’s outrageous tax cuts for the top 1 percent. Citizens will rally to clean up Washington state’s upside-down tax code to protect what we love so ALL communities in Washington can thrive. They will share stories, art, music, and solutions to clean up our upside-down tax code so it works for all of us.

RSVP to participate!