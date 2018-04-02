Teamster airport drivers prevail after long fight, ratify contract

The following is from Teamsters Local 117:

TUKWILA (April 2, 2018) — It’s been long time coming, making this moment especially sweet. Teamster drivers who work for Fleetlogix voted unanimously to ratify a new four-year contract last week.

The contract vote ends a year-long battle with the employer, who for months wouldn’t budge from a number of proposed takeaways, including cuts to the workers’ vacation benefits and seniority rights.

From the start, the group of over a hundred members held strong. They turned out for union meetings, wore solidarity buttons, and signed a petition calling for dignified conditions at work.

“We need to stand up for our co-workers and our community,” said Hassan Mohamed, in the midst of the contract campaign.

With scant progress at the bargaining table, the group organized a “march on the boss” action last November. Dozens of workers on shift confronted management at Fleetlogix. They also took their demands to the Avis-Budget Group, the rental car outfit that contracts with Fleetlogix to transport vehicles around Sea-Tac Airport.

In the end, the workers’ unity and determination ruled the day. Backed by an engaged membership, our bargaining team held firm against takeaways and won meaningful improvements for the group.

Highlights of the new agreement include improved vacation, expanded bid rights, protections to members’ seniority rights, an additional personal day, protections to health and welfare benefits, and meaningful wage increases. Members also won the right to use the Avis-Budget Group’s break room.

“This contract absolutely helps all of us at Fleetlogix and it’s good for us as an airport crew,” said shop steward Sharmake Warsame. “It’s good for me, it’s good for my crew, and it’s good for all of us.”

“This campaign was successful because workers played the central role,” said John Scearcy, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters 117. “They stood up and spoke out against unjust conditions and inadequate proposals. They worked for months without a contract and never relented. Their solidarity made the difference.”

Teamsters Local 117 represents 16,000 men and women at 200 employers across Washington state. Members of Local 117 cover almost every profession imaginable. Local 117 members are warehouse workers, truck drivers, law enforcement officers, waste water treatment professionals, office clerical workers, correctional officers, public sector professionals, and many more. Learn more.