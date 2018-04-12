Union security officers, allies to gather Friday amid contract talks

The following is from SEIU Local 6:

SEATTLE — Union security officers will gather outside Safeco Plaza at 12:30 p.m. on Friday to publicly celebrate their power to negotiate for fair contracts. Contract negotiations are currently underway for security officers who protect buildings in downtown Seattle and King County.

“I protect the Starbucks headquarters. We do constant foot patrol, about 8 miles per day. We’re the first responders to any emergency. I don’t care about money, I just want people to be treated equally,” said Parrish Eason, an SEIU6 Security Officer. “We’re put on a lower level than Starbucks employees and get lower pay and benefits, even though we’re the workforce that’s directly responsible for their safety. If we had a better contract, we’d be closer to equality.”

TAKE A STAND — All union members and community allies are invited to show solidarity with the security officers by joining them, along with Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 13 at Safeco Plaza, 1001 4th Ave. in Seattle.

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda will speak alongside union security officers who are fighting for pay raises, affordable healthcare, and increased protections on the job.

SEIU6 Property Services NW is part of the largest union in the country, Service Employees International Union, which represents over 2 million service workers in North America. SEIU6 represents more than 6,500 janitors, security officers, and allied industries workers in Washington State.