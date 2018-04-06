Union Summer 2018: Apply now for paid internship positions

SEATTLE (April 6, 2018) — Are you or anyone you know interested in working for social change?

Union Summer is the paid ($15/hour) summer internship program for people interested in getting involved in the labor movement. Union Summer participants will spend an exciting six weeks — June 26-August 2 — working full-time and hands-on with different campaigns — talking to our community, marching for justice, and gaining first-hand experience in the movement. The positions are based in and around Seattle, but campaigns may take place throughout the region.

Click here to apply. The application deadline is May 22. Also, download and post this flier about these Union Summer opportunities.

“My mom has worked union jobs, so I knew what workers can accomplish together,” said Anita Ibarra, a 2017 Union Summer intern. “As Union Summer interns, we participated in campaigns with workers all over the region. Union Summer has led to so many opportunities and experiences that have continued even after this summer. I really grew personally from these experiences. I have learned to believe in myself so I can lead others and help them fight for themselves.”

If you have any questions, email WSLC Field Mobilization Director Cherika Carter or call her at 206-281-8901.