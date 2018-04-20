Workers Memorial Day events planned throughout the state

Each year on Workers Memorial Day, April 28, working people throughout the world remember those who were hurt or killed on the job, and renew our struggle for safe workplaces.

“Workers Memorial Day is a solemn but important time to reflect on the lives lost at worksites throughout Washington state,” said Jeff Johnson, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. “Although we’ve made great progress over the years in making workplaces safer, there is much more to be done. And we must remember, the progress we’ve made didn’t just happen because laws were passed. It happened because workers joined together and their unions organized and demanded action from their employers and government.”

Earlier this month, flanked by an honor guard of Washington State Department of Transportation workers, the friends, families and colleagues of DOT workers killed on the job joined a solemn procession at the annual WSDOT Worker Memorial Event in Olympia. The annual event honors the 60 DOT workers killed in the line of duty since 1950 and injured workers, and renews DOT’s safety pledge.

Next week, several more Workers Memorial Day events are planned throughout Washington state, including:

SEATTLE — Wednesday, April 25 at 11:30 a.m. — Join the M.L. King County Labor Council and the University of Washington Dept. of Environmental & Occupational Research Sciences for a Workers Memorial Day commemoration to honor those who died from a work-related injury or illness in the past year in King County. It will be at the Lyceum Room, Husky Union Bldg., UW Seattle Campus. Get details.

EVERETT — Wednesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. — The Snohomish County Labor Council will hold its annual Workers Memorial Observance at the Workers Memorial in the Mission Courtyard at the corner of Wetmore and Pacific in Everett. Get details.

OLYMPIA/TUMWATER — Thursday, April 26 at 2 p.m. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries will conduct its annual commemoration at L&I’s central building, 7273 Linderson Way S.W. in Tumwater. Get details.

TACOMA/LAKEWOOD — Friday, April 27 at 11 a.m. — The Pierce County Central Labor Council will join WFSE Local 793 for their annual Workers Memorial Day observance on the grounds of Western State Hospital, 9601 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. All PCCLC affiliates are invited to join them for a complimentary BBQ, followed at Noon by speakers and a solemn reading of the names of the Pierce County workers who died in the last year. Get details.

BELLINGHAM — Friday, April 27 at Noon — The Northwest Washington Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO will conduct its annual Workers Memorial Day commemoration by the Workers Memorial Monument on the lawn of the Bellingham Library, 210 Central Ave. Get details.

SPOKANE — Saturday, April 28 at 11 a.m. — The Spokane Regional Labor Council, AFL-CIO will host its 29th Annual Workers Memorial Day Ceremony in Mission Park in Spokane. The ceremony will be followed by a picnic. Get details.