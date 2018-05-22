High school students introduced to the trades

EVERETT (May 22, 2018) — Everett Public Schools recently partnered with the Snohomish County Labor Council (SCLC) to host an all-day Trade UP event at Cascade High School to introduce students, career specialists, and counselors to regional careers that are in high demand, specifically careers in the trades. More than 350 students from Cascade, Everett and Jackson high schools attended.

“In today’s society, basically most kids are programmed that the next step after high school is college and that’s the only way they’re going to make it in this world,” the SCLC’s Charlotte Murry told The (Everett) Herald. “That’s just not true.”

There are many options for on-the-job training after high school, including apprenticeship programs where you “earn while you learn,” that can lead to high-paying stable careers without incurring the debt of a four-year college education.

Check out this video on the Trade Up event:

Here is coverage from The (Everett) Herald of the Trade UP event hosted last month at Marysville Pilchuck High School:

► Skilled trades get their day at school — Cameron Gray, 17, enjoyed the construction work, with hammers, nails and power drills. But after listening to another presentation at Thursday’s Trade Up, a hands-on career introduction event for high school students, he was thinking he might like to be an electrician. Trade Up is put on by the Snohomish County Labor Council, United Way of Snohomish County and Workforce Snohomish.