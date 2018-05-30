The Stand

Jayapal defends unions amid Janus attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 30, 2018) — Last Friday on the House floor, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-7th) delivered a passionate defense of organized labor, collective bargaining, and the societal benefits of strong unions in the context of the Supreme Court’s impending Janus decision. It’s a must-see.

 

