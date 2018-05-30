Jayapal defends unions amid Janus attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 30, 2018) — Last Friday on the House floor, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-7th) delivered a passionate defense of organized labor, collective bargaining, and the societal benefits of strong unions in the context of the Supreme Court’s impending Janus decision. It’s a must-see.

In social democracies where unions and public education are strong, people are all better off and economic mobility is HIGHER. That’s why the Supreme Court Janus v. AFSCME decision matters so much, and why I spent 9 minutes to breaking it down on the House floor. Watch 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/zyayH8OppM — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 25, 2018