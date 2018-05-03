Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is May 12

For the 26th year in a row, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will be conducting its “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive. Every year on the second Saturday in May, postal carriers, in addition to their regular workload, collect food from people in more than 10,000 cities across the country. Each year, it is the largest one-day food drive in the world.

Doing your part in the food drive is super easy. Before our regular mail pickup on Saturday, May 12, leave bags of non-perishable food items by your mailbox. Letter carriers pick up the bags and deliver the food to local food agencies with the help of retired letter carriers, other postal employees and countless volunteers.

Each year, the drive collects tens of millions of pounds of food. During the 25 years the drive has been ongoing, more than 1.5 million pounds of food have been collected and distributed during the time of year that most food pantries and agencies are at their slowest time for donations.

This year’s partners for the food drive include: the AFL-CIO, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, the U.S. Postal Service, United Way Worldwide, Valpak and Valassis.

To learn more about the drive, visit NALC’s website and follow the drive on social media with the hashtag #StampOutHunger.